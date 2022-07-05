Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.54.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

