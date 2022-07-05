ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 790,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,388.3 days.
Shares of ZZHGF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
