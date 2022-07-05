Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

