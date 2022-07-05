Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.