Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

