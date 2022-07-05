Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,971 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.11.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

