Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,602 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

NYSE:TEL opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

