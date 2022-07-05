Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,334 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

