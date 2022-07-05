Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

