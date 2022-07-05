Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $371,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.