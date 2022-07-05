Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,663 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

