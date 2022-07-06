1,200 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

