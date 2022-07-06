164,968 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $11,348,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

