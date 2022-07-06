16,547 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,547 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen dropped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.