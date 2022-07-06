180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

CROX stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

