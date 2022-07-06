180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

ECL opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

