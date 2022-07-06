180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Strs Ohio raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 187.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,649 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.