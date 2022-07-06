180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Shares of NSC opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $261.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

