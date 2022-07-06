180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,606 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

