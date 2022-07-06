180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.