180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.