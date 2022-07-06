180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,497 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

