2,523 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

