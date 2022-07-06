27,991 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.