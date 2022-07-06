3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in 3M were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of MMM opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.