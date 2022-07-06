51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in 51job by 3.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 51job by 26.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

