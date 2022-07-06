572 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

