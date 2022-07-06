79,391 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EnerSys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

