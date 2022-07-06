8,520 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

