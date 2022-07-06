888 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.