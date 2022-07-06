888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.05) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 597.14 ($7.23).

Get 888 alerts:

888 opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The stock has a market cap of £723.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 158.70 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($5.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.07.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.