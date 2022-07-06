Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

