AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

