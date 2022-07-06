Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Update

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASPA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Abri SPAC I has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPA. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abri SPAC I by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

