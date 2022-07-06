adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. adidas has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

