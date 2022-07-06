Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

