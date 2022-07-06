Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day moving average of $450.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

