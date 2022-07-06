Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

