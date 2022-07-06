Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

