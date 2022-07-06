Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of ALV stock opened at €175.22 ($182.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.94. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
