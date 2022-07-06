Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €175.22 ($182.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.94. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.