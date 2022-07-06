Allworth Financial LP Acquires 4,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 137,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

