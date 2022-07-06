Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,395 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,935 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

