Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

