Allworth Financial LP Has $3.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

