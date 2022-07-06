Allworth Financial LP Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

