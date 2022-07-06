Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,902 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.64.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

