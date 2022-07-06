Allworth Financial LP Sells 6,604 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

