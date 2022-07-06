Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2,756.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $45,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

