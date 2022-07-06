Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 599 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

