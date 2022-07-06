Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 438,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $58.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

